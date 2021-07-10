ANDERSON –What does the modern farm family look like?
Probably a lot like that of rural Anderson residents Mike and Stephanie Moran.
A native of Milford, Connecticut, Mike Moran, 59, didn’t come from a farming background and never imagined himself working the land, though he had an uncle with a farm in Massachusetts where he spent time while he was growing up.
“I always enjoyed going up to the farm. It always was fun,” he said. “I never really dreamed about doing it.”
In fact, Mike Moran transferred to Anderson University to major in political science and minor in accounting and business administration in preparation for a career in public service.
“Originally, I wanted to go into the FBI or the Secret Service,” he said.
But while at AU, Mike Moran met the woman who would become his wife. Her father was a physician who had invested in some farmland.
“They already had a farm in the family. So I took the opportunity when it was offered,” said Mike Moran, who had a background in construction. “I was always hands-on. I always loved the equipment and operating it.”
Since 1990, Mike Moran has rented about 2,100 acres, mostly from his wife’s family, for the production of corn for ethanol, seen soybeans he sells to Pioneer or Beck’s, and popcorn for Weaver. This year, he has added plenish soybeans, used for high-oleic oil in the restaurant industry.
“I get to wear a lot of different hats on the farm,” he said.
Stephanie Moran, who is director of AU’s Office of Engagement and the Adult Experience, isn’t the typical farm wife of yore canning produce in the summer kitchen. But she has played a supporting role, often bringing meals to the field during the harvest.
“Sometimes, it’s the only time you can get together during certain times of the season,” she said.
Farming, she said, allows the family to live out its Christian values. Agricultural references play a large role in the Bible, she pointed out.
“It’s about environment and sustainability. It’s about giving back to society,” she said.
The Morans’ son, Bobby Moran, owns a growing landscaping business, but unlike many of his peers, he hopes one day to take over operation of the family farm. He started the business in 2019 with 12 mowing accounts and has grown to offer full-service landscaping to 93 clients in Madison and Delaware counties, and in Fishers and Carmel.
“I think when you grow up on a farm, there’s a certain level of ownership that goes into it,” he said. “When you farm, everything revolves around the farm. There’s a lot of sweat equity. It’s not something you want to let go of.”
A former full-time youth pastor at a church in Muncie, Mike Moran recently made the landscaping company his full-time vocation. Like his dad, he said he enjoys working outdoors and with his hands.
“That feels good to me. I like to feel like I’ve made money with my hands,” he said.
