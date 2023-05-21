GANASSI'S REIGN
Chip Ganassi Racing won the pole position for the third straight year and set a qualifying record for the second straight year.
Alex Palou's 234.217 mph four-lap average surpassed teammate Scott Dixon's record-setting speed of 234.046 set in 2022. Dixon also sat on the pole for the 2021 race.
Scott Brayton's mark of 233.718 mph had stood since 1996 before last year. Two-time Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk maintains the overall four-lap record with an official speed of 236.986 in 1986, but that mark came outside of pole-position qualifications.
Palou, the current IndyCar points leader, will attempt to become the first driver to win from the pole since Simon Pagenaud in 2019.
ARROW UP
Just four years ago two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in a single-entrant McLaren car.
In 2020, the manufacturer teamed with former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt's Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to field a three-car team fronted by Alonso and Mexican prodigy Pato O'Ward.
O'Ward is now a bona fide fan favorite and superstar who will start fifth in Sunday's race after finishing as the runner-up in 2022.
Arrow McLaren put four cars in the top 10 overall. Felix Rosenqvist will start on the outside of the front row in third position, and former Indy 500 winners Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan will start seventh and ninth, respectively.
CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE
Nine former winners are in this year's field led by four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing. Two-time winner Takuma Sato will race for Chip Ganassi, and the seven other champions competing are reigning winner Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Tony Kanaan and Alexander Rossi.
MISSING OUT
Graham Rahal, who drove to a career-best fourth-place finish in 2015, was the only entrant to fail to qualify for this year's race.