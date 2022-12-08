INDIANAPOLIS – After attending the Lume presentation last year for the art work of Vincent VanGogh, I couldn’t image Newfield’s surpassing that experience.
But the current exhibit Monet & Friends was equal to that exhibit of world class art.
The Lume is a nearly 30,000-square-foot, multi-sensory exhibit space that occupies the fourth floor of Newfields.
The Lume experience is an immersive display of art work that surrounds the visitor in sights and sounds and in many ways is overwhelming.
There are benches throughout the exhibit area, but most people find a comfortable spot on the floor to take in the artwork that is projected on every available space in the exhibit hall.
Boats floating on the water, fish swimming underneath your feet and birds flying are just a part of the experience created by Grande Experiences of Australia.
At the center of the art display is the work of Claude Monet, who became famous for painting water lilies.
My favorite painting by Monet was “A Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies” and there is a replica painting that allows visitors to become a part of the art work.
The exhibit is divided into three parts that trace the Impressionism movement, which at first was not popular in Paris.
Impressionism is an artistic movement that emphasizes visible brush strokes, unblended color and an emphasis on natural light that began with a simple invention: the tube of paint.
There is the Metropolitan, A Day in the Life and En Plein Air, paintings of outdoor landscapes.
The experience is set to the music of Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Ravel and Offenbach.
The paintings of Paul Cezanne, Pierre Renoir and American born painter Mary Cassatt are on a continuous loop, so everyone can watch the entire exhibit.
There are activities for children, including painting a water lily scene and having a picture taken in the style of an Impressionist painter.
It takes approximately one hour to view the entire exhibit.
The exhibit runs through May 28 and timed tickets can be purchased on-line. Adult tickets are $29 for non-members, $25 for senior citizen and $20 for children between 6 and 17 years of age.
After viewing the Van Gogh and Monet and Friends exhibit it makes you one wonder what will be the featured artist or artists next year at the Lume.
I speculated it would be Paul Gaugin but the clerk at the gift shop said Salvador Dali.
It’s an announcement many people will be awaiting next spring.