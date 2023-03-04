Gillian Monroe on Millikin dean’s list
DECATUR, Ill. — Gillian Monroe of Pendleton has made the dean’s list for fall 2022 at Millikin University.
Students enrolled with at least 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors. Students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
Franklin students complete internshipsFRANKLIN — Franklin College students completed internships during Immersive Term, the month of January. The college requires each student to complete an internship, practical learning or undergraduate research experience as part of their undergraduate experience. These experiences play a pivotal role in helping students to build the skill sets necessary for their post-graduate careers. More than 95% of Franklin College students complete a formal internship prior to graduation.
Local residents who completed internships and the businesses that hosted the students include:
• Marian Case, a theatre major from Pendleton, completed an internship at Camp Crosley YMCA in North Webster.
• Bennie Patterson, a sports communication major from Anderson, completed an internship at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis.
