INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most tragic characters in recent theater is the Dowager Empress, a Russian woman who seeks her granddaughter despite fears that the girl was killed in the Bolshevik execution of the Romanov ruling family in 1918.
The search becomes heart-rendering in the Broadway musical titled after the granddaughter “Anastasia,” scheduled to play Oct. 18-23 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., in Indianapolis.
The show is based not only on the real-life revolution but on the 1956 film starring Ingrid Bergman and the 1997 animated film. In each, the lead character, Anya, suffers from amnesia and is unsure of her royal connections.
Of the characters in the musical, the woman undergoing the most transformation may be the Dowager, who was also the mother of Tsar Nicholas II and who is played in this tour by Gerri Weagraff.
“I did some research about her as real person as I started rehearsals. It’s so sad. She had this deep love for her family…Her whole family is executed and she still held onto hope that they were still alive,” Weagraff said during a phone interview.
Early in “Anastasia,” the Dowager leaves St. Petersburg for Paris. Some 11 years later, she hears of the executions and offers a reward to find Anastasia. At first she has hope as 47 of 65 Romanov members survived. But two con men, Dmitry and Vlad, find a woman who resembles Anastasia and try to scam the Dowager.
“She is constantly between the feeling of wanting to hope that the grand duchess Anastasia is still alive but not wanting to hope because it’s so painful. So there’s constantly a ping-pong back and forth,” Weagraff said by phone from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Weagraff, who lives in Wilmington, Delaware, is a veteran of community theater and national tours. She performed 10 years ago in a production of “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Murat, a landmark resembling a Middle Eastern mosque.
Of the Murat, she said, “As soon as I think of Indianapolis and being there with the tour I remember the architecture and how different and kind of stunning the outside of the building is.”
She also performed in a 2013 Beef & Boards production of “Lend Me a Tenor.”
However, a musical, even if it is dramatic, about Bolshevik history 100 years ago comes at a current time when Russia is at war with Ukraine. In March, the then-newly initiated invasion created a poignant moment for Weagraff during shows in Florida.
Weagraff recalled, “My character has a line in the second act where I sing to Dmitry, we have a confrontation. I say to him, ‘Russia has damned itself to eternity for what it has done.’ The Dowager was talking about the fact that her entire family was executed.
“For three shows in a row in March in West Palm Beach the audience burst out into applause, a spontaneous, extended applause. I immediately knew they weren’t clapping for anything relating to the Dowager. But it was what was happening in current events. It was just chilling to me.”