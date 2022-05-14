ANDERSON — Unlike many college students, Melinda Surface was in her mid-30s before she was able to get serious about going to college and becoming a nurse.
“The man on top of the mountain didn’t fall there,” she said, knowing it would take grit and determination to get through college as an adult.
But she finally graduated from Anderson University with a nursing degree last on May 7.
Surface was born and raised in Alexandria, and she still resides there with her husband, Zachary, and their six children. Their blended family includes Melinda’s three sons as well as her husband’s two sons and daughter.
Surface didn’t have a typical education or high school experience growing up. She was home-schooled, and she says that going to college was seen as less important than preparing to be a homemaker.
She completed her GED at age 18 and then worked as a food server, factory worker and paraprofessional for the Alexandria School District. She also was the director of an after-school program in Alexandria, but she left that position when prompted by her husband to apply to AU to pursue a nursing degree.
“I always wanted to get into the medical field,” Surface said, so she decided to go for it.
The nursing profession made an impression on her when her youngest son was admitted to Riley Hospital for a burn injury in 2010. She remembers how “helpful and amazing” the staff was in taking care her son. That experience inspired her to follow up on her desire to become a nurse.
“I knew one day I wanted to show others the kind of care and compassion that my son and I received,” she said.
Initially shocked by her acceptance into college, Surface dove into her education and has taken a full-time course load for the past four years. She proved capable of doing the academic work and has made the Dean’s List three times.
While finishing her college work, Surface also worked part-time in the Community Hospital emergency room.
Being a mom to six kids as well as a full-time college student hasn’t been easy for Surface. Since she was attending school and not working, family finances were stressed. And she had to miss some of the activities her kids were involved in.
“I had to sacrifice valuable time with my family and children to earn this degree,” she said.
She and her family also experienced the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Surface’s father-in-law died after contracting the virus, meaning that she had to not only manage classes and clinicals but also help the family deal with its loss.
“I wanted to be there for my husband, who lost his father, and my kids, who lost their grandpa,” she said.
At the same time, Surface also was working with COVID-afflicted patients each day as part of her clinical in the ICU at Community Hospital in Anderson. There, she watched many families deal with struggles like the one her family had gone through.
Down the home stretch of the semester, Surface had a 14-day overseas adventure. She joined AU nursing faculty and students on a trip to Ecuador.
Five days into the trip, which took place in early April, Surface spoke by telephone about the experience.
“This wasn’t an easy choice by any means,” she said. “It took a lot of time talking with family before making the decision to go overseas.”
She and the 22-member group spent the first week of the trip working in a hospital in Quito. The second week was spent hosting pop-up clinics in the jungle.
There is only one hospital in that area of the jungle, and it has very few resources. While working in hospitals, medicating local residents for pinworm and educating people about STDs and how to care of themselves, Surface learned a lot about healthcare in a developing country.
Now that she has completed her nursing degree, Surface looks forward to spending more time with her family. She is excited to have more opportunities to attend and volunteer at her children’s sporting events.
But she might not be done studying yet. She thinks she might eventually like to get into management.
“Ultimately, I’d like to return to school within the next five years to get my MBA and work in the trauma unit,” she said. “This is my passion, and working in trauma is what excites me the most.”
Surface often says to her kids, “Never stop looking for the sunshine.”
She has accepted a job working full-time as a registered nurse in the emergency department at Community Hospital in Anderson.
“The coworkers are great, and there are people there who are willing to help me grow and answer questions."