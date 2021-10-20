A sense of relief trickles through me as I watch the children romping in the leaves for the first time. Summer is a highlight at our house. We love our daily bounties from the garden. No, we’d never do without summer, yet as those first leaves drop, it’s nice to have cooler and shorter days. At 7 p.m., it’s already getting dark, ushering everyone back inside where we enjoy family times together for an hour until it’s time to go to settle little ones down for the night.
Seldom does an evening pass that the children do not spend time helping Daniel feeding the animals and milking the goat. Little Joshua gets desperate when he hears someone mention anything about milking. He’ll head straight for the freezer, where we keep ice packs, which are placed into the milk bucket to cool the milk quickly. Pointing at the freezer door handle just out of his reach, he’ll grunt and, with his limited words, get the point across that he needs someone to help him right now. If it is too early to do the milking, he’s heartbroken. On occasions when he does get to go with Daddy, his joy has no end. He proudly goes for the entrance, grabs the milk bucket, and places the ice pack inside. At 16 months old, he is entirely convinced he can handle the bucket on his own. He watches with delight as the milk streams into the bucket. Lovingly he pets the goat and jabbers over it.
Getting back to fall evenings, last night as the children were gathering on the front porch, Daniel said, “OK. Julia and Austin, get out your math books.” Doing math in the evening is no highlight, but they knew arguing with Daddy would never get them anywhere, and whining would only mean additional math problems to be done before bedtime.
I heaved a little sigh of relief. “Perfect.”
Recently, after sharing with Daniel that I’ll need to make a slight change somewhere to get our days flowing, we agreed to help the children get started on their math the evening before it is assigned, giving a head start on the day ahead. And if we’re gone for an evening, it waits till the following day. I’m amazed at how much it helps to have Daniel in the house to keep the younger ones occupied while working on school with Julia and Austin.
I debated about grabbing a pen from the nightstand drawer and making a list. That didn’t seem like the thing to do.
OK. There are no brag stories of just whispering a quick prayer then falling asleep, sleeping soundly through the entire night. Though I was comforted, knowing that no matter what happens, there’s a God who has a plan complete and tangible if we cry out to him. He never forces us to trust him, yet as we give our weary hearts to him, he carries us where we could never have walked.
Bring on the cooler days; we’ll grab sweaters for the children and nestle around a bonfire in the backyard and sip spiced cider.
And yes, those 1,001 duties will wait; our children will not wait to grow up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.