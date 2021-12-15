Have you ever seen an equation that didn’t look equal? I have.
As December keeps winding down, there is the joy and anticipation of celebrating Jesus’ birth. The children are constantly chattering about the upcoming trip to visit Daniel’s family in Ohio over Christmas. Menus and game ideas float around; everyone feels special and loved.
The equation’s opposite side droops as we look at Christmas through the eyes of the countless families facing the first holidays minus their loved ones. It doesn’t look fair or equal. How can it be?
Why, just tonight after the children were tucked in bed, I sat across the kitchen table from Daniel when he told me the shocking news of his aunt. She’s still so young, only 63, and they just discovered she has cancer. Why?
My mind reeled. Daniel’s family has won a special place in my heart, and indeed, this dear aunt is no exception. I stared at Daniel in disbelief.
About a year ago, I mentioned a friend of mine, Lucy, fighting thyroid cancer. I am happy to say that she’s doing better, yet the cancer is not entirely gone despite surgery and all she’s been doing to fight it. Now take this as an inspirational example; her smile is brighter and bigger than it’s ever been before, and I dare say even bigger than anyone else’s. She is not robbed of joy even though she does not know what her next days will hold.
Daniel’s family had a family tradition of making large batches of Amish Christmas caramel corn every December and mailing it to his parents and 15 siblings in Delaware and Iowa. His family blessed their larger family with caramel corn to be enjoyed at the family gatherings, which they were often unable to attend due to distance.
Let’s all take a moment to thank God for all little blessings, be it family, friends, good food or even just another moment of life.
