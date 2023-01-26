ANDERSON — What do loved ones and a cello have in common? They both need to be held. Anderson Symphony Orchestra is providing a night for just that. Saturday, Feb. 4, cellist Andre Gaskins will play alongside the orchestra.
The set list for the evening includes selections from the martial arts classic Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon by Tan Dun, Foxtrot for Orchestra by John Adams, and the Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky.
The Firebird is a ballet in which a man collects a firebird's feather while looking for his lost love. By doing so, he has the power to summon the firebird, who can hopefully help him retrieve his lost love, according to a synopsis from American Ballet Theatre.
Richard Sowers, music director and conductor for ASO, described the setlist as "picturesque", saying the music mentally transports audiences to different places and situations.
Sowers will be giving the audience a taste of what's to come with a free behind the music event before the concert.
The audience can join Gaskins, Sowers, and Executive Director Darla Sallee for a talk-back session at Cultured Urban Winery.
Sowers said he wanted to work with Gaskins before he (Sowers) retires at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Gaskins serves as principal cellist for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. However, his resume is not limited to Allen County.
In 2012, Gaskins made his Carnegie Hall debut. His abilities have taken him to countries such as Russia, Japan and China, according to a bio from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
He also performed under the direction of famed film composer John Williams, who was a guest conductor for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in 2018.
Cello music is said to accord perfectly with the Valentine's Day season. Sallee described cello music as having a romantic feel, saying the concert could provide couples with a last-minute romantic getaway.
"We know you forgot to plan it yourself," she said with a laugh.