ANDERSON — Hustle and bustle can make the holidays not so jolly, which is nothing a little music can't fix.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra will be performing a variety of Christmas favorites beginning at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10 at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson.
Executive Director Darla Sallee described it as an Anderson staple, saying it's something patrons look forward to every season.
Music Director and Conductor for ASO Rick Sowers said ASO has put on a Christmas concert for more than 30 years.
The concert will feature guests from Anderson University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance, folks like Ian Miller, a senior at AU, Sarah Ballman, adjunct professor of voice, and Anya Burke, a music major.
AU's choir director, Theo Hicks, a former student of Sowers, will also be performing.
Under Sowers' direction, the orchestra and its guests will perform Christmas tunes, both old and new.
Classics like "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Joy To The World" will be performed in addition to selections from the Polar Express.
Snow and mistletoe aren't associated with Christmas in all parts of the world. Sallee said the Christmas classic Sleigh Ride will be done in an upbeat merengue style.
The reason for the change was to give guests more variety. Sowers said the core of the audience has been coming year after year and he wanted to give them something new.
In an effort to highlight the music, Santa Clause and other characters are not slated to be there, but said those taking the tickets will likely be dressed up.
One thing that will remain is the sing-along. Lyrics to songs like Jingle Bells, Joy to The World, It Came Upon A Midnight Clear, and Deck the Halls are slated for the sing-along, according to the ASO concert program.
The sound of community members singing together reverberates up to the balcony, where Sallee usually sits. The beautiful, harmonious singing brings Sallee to tears every year.
Guests who show up early will have a chance to partake of homemade Christmas cookies. Sallee will be making the cookies with the help of her daughter-in-law. Cookies will be available at 6:45 p.m. in the courtyard area of the Paramount.
Those wanting to buy tickets can do so online at the ASO website, by phone at (765)-644-2111 or at the box office.