25 Years Ago — 1997
April 1 — Three area boys’ basketball players will participate in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 40 workout, April 13, at the University of Indianapolis. Madison-Grant’s Kyle Runyan and Pendleton Heights’ Matt Sandefur, each first-team all-area performers, are among the state’s top 40 seniors honored. Elwood’s Mike Cogill is one of 10 alternates, and will also participate in the workout.
April 4 — Those attending the new Medieval Feast will have the opportunity to sling insults, watch fighting, and see traditional period entertainment. “You will take a step back in time,” said Steve Fultz, public information officer for the city of Anderson. The Medieval Feast will be presented by the Mayor’s City Youth Commission and the Society for Creative Anachronism on April 11.
50 Years Ago — 1972
April 6 — A threatened work stoppage by inmates of the Indiana State Reformatory in Pendleton materialized today, as about half of the 1,800-man population refused to leave their cells for work details today. Superintendent George Phend said the stoppage was non-violent in nature and is probably part of a statewide, organized series of sitdowns such as those at Terre Haute’s federal prison last night. Phend declined to discuss the list of demands provided by the striking prisoners.
April 7 — It’s organized chaos on a banked track with five strides to go as Roller Derby comes to the Wigwam tonight. The Chiefs and Eagles, two teams in the expanded International Roller Derby League, collide in the contest for the benefit of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The Eagles are the newest team in the IRDL, and will have their hands full against the Chiefs, the class of the league.
100 Years Ago — 1922April 4 — The Bird Club, disbanded during the war, will be reorganized in Anderson Wednesday at the public library. Former members and new bird lovers are cordially invited. It is the purpose of the club to aid the school children in their campaign to protect the birds and make friends of the unusual ones in bird-land.
April 5 — Two hundred boys from the YMCA will be accompanied to the Charles E. Miller farm along Killbuck creek today for a brush burning. The boys are to make the trip in automobiles provided by numerous men. Brush has been cut and there is to be a contest to determine which group of ten boys and a Kiwanian can build the best fire.
From the 1800sApril 1, 1896 — With last night the fiscal year of the postal department was brought to a close, and the figures are especially interesting to Postmaster Crittenberger, as they insure a raise in his salary from $2,700 to $2,800. The entire receipts for the 1894 to 1895 fiscal year were $20,045, and for this year they are $24,216. It was necessary for them to reach the $24,000 mark that he might get the increase.
April 4 — Anderson’s Knights Templar held their third drill last night preparatory to the Boston trip, where they expect to enter the competitive drills, representing the Indiana gas belt. Up to date twenty-five Knights have pledged themselves to go and they are being drilled as a crack squadron under Drillmaster Cal McCullough, one of the best in the State.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes for The Herald Bulletin