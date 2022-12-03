25 Years Ago — 1997
Dec. 3 — In a first-ever meeting in Indiana between two number 1 ranked teams, Class 4A No. 1 Anderson defeated Class 2A No. 1 Alexandria 75-59 in front of more than 6,000 people at the Wigwam. Anderson backcourt mates Eric Bush and Tyson Jones were the keys to the victory, making the Tigers play in a zone defense that dared the Indians to shoot outside. Bush responded with 4 of 9 three pointers and Jones was 3 of 6 from long range.
Dec. 5 — It’s too soon to tell whether the merger of two cable television companies will affect rates and channel lineups for area customers. TCI, which operates Anderson and Elwood cable systems, and Insight Communications have agreed to establish a joint partnership. Representatives indicated that if the Anderson system needs an upgrade, it will be similar to what happened in Noblesville, which is operated by Insight, and could bring new channels to the area.
50 Years Ago — 1972
Dec. 2 — Anderson High School received its first scare at Marion Friday night, but a scrappy Marion Giant five just wasn’t big enough to overcome the Indians’ early lead and the Tribe won its third game, 83-71. The Giants, however, were the first opponent game enough to get in and knock heads with the Indians. Harry Stamp and Roy Taylor fouled out for the Tribe, and Keith McFarland took the count for the Giants as 47 fouls were whistled on the two teams and 51 turnovers resulted from two sticky defenses.
Dec. 5 — Anderson’s prohibition era nickname of “Little Chicago” was revived briefly Sunday morning as Madison County police stormed two alleged houses of prostitution in the city. Nine persons were arrested in the double vice raids. Along with the arrests, county officers netted about $5,000 in cash, four handguns and a small quantity of marijuana. Record books and tape recordings were also seized.
100 Years Ago — 1922
Dec. 7 — Reports have reached the Indiana fish and game commission of many persons hunting rabbits at night with searchlights, contrary to law, and a campaign has begun against this form of violation. J.J. Bravy, deputy game warden, has been sent to several surrounding areas to arrest hunters under this statute, which carries a $15 fine.
Dec. 13 — Coincident with the membership campaign which is now under full headway, it was learned yesterday that negotiations have been opened for a new home for Anderson Lodge, No. 1, Loyal Order of Moose. The Moose lodge currently has about 500 members and when the membership canvas is completed additional facilities for entertainment will be necessary.
From the 1800sDec. 10, 1896 — The Anderson Gun Club, through Webster Gustin, would like to buy all the live pigeons that can be brought to the city. They will give $10 a hundred for them. The club are preparing to have a great meeting the 24th and 25th of this month and sportsmen are expected from all the surrounding towns.
December 15, 1896 — The Dec. Buggy Company wants to move to a live town and is ready to fall into the arms of Anderson. The firm has been corresponding for some time with the Anderson Forging Company and yesterday submitted a proposal. They want a free site and free fuel. The Sears Company have been handed their proposition.
Compiled by Elmore Hammes, for The Herald Bulletin