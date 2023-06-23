CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield will celebrate the Madison County Bicentennial with three events on Saturday, July 1. Independence Day will be celebrated with two events on Monday, July 3, and three events on Tuesday, July 4.
Saturday, July 1
• The Bicentennial Auto Show Free admission from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Millcreek Civic Center parking lot. Vehicle entry form information may be obtained by calling the Chesterfield Town Hall at 765-378-3331 or townofchesterfield@yahoo.com with a deadline of June 29. Awards, prizes, and tee shirts provided for vehicle owners. All proceeds will be donated to Madison County Historical Society.
• The Bicentennial Historic Tour Free shuttle (town trolley) will depart approximately every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from near the playground behind the Millcreek Civic Center. This will be a drive-by tour with narration. Booklets will be provided with photos and information of each historical location. Walking tours are available at Camp Chesterfield and the Bonnenberg Cemetery.
• The “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story Free admission to this fantastic movie/documentary with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show beginning at approximately 3:15 p.m. The event will be held at Memorial Hall (auditorium) in the Millcreek Civic Center. Free light refreshments will be served.
Monday, July 3
• Anderson Airshow - Anderson and Chesterfield will partner to provide the free Anderson Airshow followed by the Chesterfield Fireworks. The airport will be open beginning at noon for tours, plane displays and other activities. Airshow gates open for free entry and parking at 5 p.m. Vendor booths, plane displays and plane rides (for a fee) will be available. There airshow will begin at 7:15 p.m.
• Chesterfield Fireworks – The fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 10 p.m. Free admission and parking inside the airport. Food trucks will be available.
Tuesday, July 4
• Pancake Breakfast - The annual pancake and sausage breakfast (all you can eat) sponsored by the Chesterfield Optimist Club will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. The event will be held at the Millcreek Civic Center in Memorial Hall (auditorium). The adult meal is $10 and children, under 12, is $5.
• Chesterfield Parade – One of the largest parades in Madison County begins at noon on July 4. The parade moves West to East on Ind. 32 through Chesterfield. Enter a vehicle in the parade at the Chesterfield Town Hall by June 29 or phone 765-378-3331 or townofchesterfield@yahoo.com.
• Kids Festival – The annual Kids Festival will be held at Makepeace Park from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be bounce houses, zip lines, fun games, food trucks, music and more.