I don’t know how familiar you are with chestnuts. I was not familiar with them last winter when Daniel first talked about them. Okay, so most chestnuts are imported, making the demand much higher. Daniel is always on the lookout for things that will enhance our children’s lives and help build character. He was impressed with the thought that by the time we have a houseful of teenagers, we’d Lord willing have a family project of harvesting chestnuts and caring for the grove. I was fascinated to learn of the health aspects of this nut and its ability to be used in many ways, including ground to make flour.
I admit, at first, I was a bit on the skittish side, till one day I was like, “Of course I’ll support his idea with my whole heart!” Since then, we’ve had untold blessings as we discussed how to approach the planting days and dreamed of having a picnic area among the trees (once they’re taller than the two to three feet they are now) and fixing up a camping spot.
Now we’ve eagerly been waiting on the day of their arrival, which happened to be on Daniel’s birthday. The next ‘wait’ was the soybeans, which needed to be harvested first to have the field emptied, ready for grass seed, then trees. On the day the beans were harvested, Daniel began preparing the area for planting, including cutting down some trees in the woods surrounding the field.
Now the day was here. No more waiting; the race was on. Hubby was out planting grass seed.
I met Daniel in the field with two breakfast sandwiches (made with fresh quail eggs) and juice.
Daniel enjoys nice straight rows of whatever he does, and marking off a big field was no small task. With much diligence and help from his dad, they worked their way across the field.
The children were on pins and needles waiting on this big day when friends and family would pitch in and lend a helping hand, making the job more pleasant and doable.
Daniel’s goal was to have the last trees in the ground by Tuesday night. My guess is that optimistic Hubby over-shot a bit. Monday went well. Perhaps the best part of all for me was at night, having guests relaxing in the yard after supper. It felt so good to sit down, chat, and catch up on news.
Tuesday morning, I took the children out in the field again. Thanks to Grandma for baby-sitting Joshua as we dug in and gave it all we had. By mid-afternoon, Daniel contacted those who planned to help in the evening and told them that we’re working on the last section and they don’t need to feel obligated to come.
That night as we slept, soundly rain fell in torrents, watering these young trees.
Perhaps in a couple of years, we’ll have some to offer to you! With this blight-resistant type, we hope for a good harvest.
And speaking of good harvests, how about these amazing apple pie bars? Perfect for this time of year when apples are plentiful!
