The Debutante Cotillion Beautillion Militaire is usually an eight-month journey with three components critical to the development of the qualified high school students. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration will be very different this year.
This year’s primary goal for a virtual condensed program was to provide the honored students the opportunity to receive scholarship funds that will assist with their collegiate advancements.
The program will culminate with a Scholarship Luncheon at Anderson Zion Baptist Church, where the students are presented to the community and honored for their academic achievement.
The Scholarship Luncheon will take place at noon Saturday, May 14, at Anderson Zion Baptist Church Life Center.
Five students are going to be honored for their academic excellence and presented scholarship awards at the luncheon. One of the requirements for the program has always been for the students to maintain a certain required GPA throughout their high school years. School closures and social isolation have affected all students, not only their academic performance, but mentally as well. We commend and salute the recognized honored students for maintaining their GPA with at least a 3.0 or higher throughout these trying times, especially with all the adapted changes that have affected the students during the pandemic.
If you would like to purchase tickets, for a donation of $25, for the luncheon to help honor the students, contact the following persons: Jackie German, 765-643-6194; Antoinette Davis, 765-620-2229; or Marilyn Goree, 765-274-1634.
The five honored students are Caigen Malone, Kaliyah Armstrong, Mar’Tavia Cullum, Samim Thorns and Tyviontre’ Lawler.