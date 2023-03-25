Hoosier Films Annual Festival
When: Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26
Where: Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington (Monroe County)
Information: Three feature films. More than 40 Indiana-made independent films. Meet filmmakers and learn about their work during Q&A sessions at the end of each screening. Saturday feature will be a Western, “Cold Cross,” The Sunday afternoon feature will be the drama-thriller “Pursuit of Freedom.”
Tickets: BCT Box Office (buskirkchumley.org)