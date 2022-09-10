What: 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival
When: Thursday, Sept. 15, 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Nappanee and other locations around Nappanee.
Information: Home to the largest (7-foot) baked apple pie. Three stages of entertainment; more than 150 exhibitors, carnival rides, parade with military aircraft fly-over, Miss Apple Blossom scholarship pageant, apple baking contest, garden tractor pull, kids and adult pedal pull contests, wings and wheels show at airport, apple peeling and pie-eating contests and many more activities.
Website: nappaneeapplefestival.org.