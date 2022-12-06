ELWOOD — Holidays can be a dream or a nightmare depending on who shows up for dinner.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 8-10, Duck Creek Players, a subsidiary of Duck Creek Center for the Arts, will perform “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”
The play follows Sheridan Whiteside, a eccentric radio personality, as he stays in a family’s home after slipping on ice during a visit and the miseries that ensue.
Chris Taylor, who plays Whiteside, said his character is loaded with an array of one-liners and witty insults.
“He basically insults people and they don’t realize they’re being insulted at the moment. He’s got that dry, witty sense of humor about him,” Taylor said.
Taylor said it took time for him to get into character. He is used to playing nicer people but said he liked the change.
He later expanded his statement, saying he doesn’t consider Whiteside to be mean per se, but has a “his way or the highway,” personality.
As a radio personality, he meets an array of characters and eccentric ones at that, he said.
Those with a dry, sarcastic sense of humor will enjoy this play. Kids, especially those enjoy driving their parents crazy, will also enjoy it, Taylor said.
Balancing his eccentricity is secretary Maggie Cutler, who’s played by Madison Beaty. Cutler sometimes puts Whiteside in his place if he steps across the line.
“They’ve been together for a long time. She knows his ways, his charm or lack thereof. It’s very touching to see them together, especially the times when he feels like he’s going to lose her,” Taylor said.
Eight actors will be making their stage debut Dec. 8, said Bill Smith, executive director for Duck Creek Center for the Arts.
Smith said their holiday plays tend to sell out. He advised those wanting a seat to purchase tickets early.
Taylor said it will be an opportunity for families to enjoy some laughter.
“It’s based around Christmas and at the end of it, the story comes together to a nice touching conclusion. It’s fun for the whole family,” he said.