ANDERSON — Christmas is a special time for Ernie Haase and Signature sound, as they not only celebrate the birth of their savior, but their group.
"This group was born out of a Christmas record. All of the great things that have happened started because I wanted to do a Christmas record," said Ernie Haase, lead singer of the Grammy nominated quartet. You love them (Christmas songs) for all the reasons, but for us, it was Christmas that gave me the gift of Signature Sound."
Christmas with Ernie Haase and Signature Sound was released in 2004.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound will be performing songs from their newest Christmas album, A Jazzy Little Christmas.
This will be their first time singing Christmas songs at the Paramount. Haase said they previously performed Christmas songs at Anderson University's Reardon Auditorium.
Haase wanted their Christmas album recorded in a 30s or 40s style, like many classic Christmas songs. In doing so, he enlisted the help of Billy Stritch, former pianist and music director for Tony Bennet and Wayne Haun.
The two were introduced to each other at the Birdland Jazz Club in New York.
"I said, I'd like to work with you some time. Six months later, we're in Manhattan recording the Christmas record in 99 degree heat," Haase said.
Stritch played for and produced the album, which was released in 2019 and was ranked among the year's best Christmas albums by the LA Times, a press release from Adkins Publicity said.
Like many performers, the pandemic took them off the road.
Not being able to tour didn't stop them from recording. The group released at least two albums in 2020 and one in 2021.
This year, Haase said things have returned to normal.
Those attending should expect Christmas favorites sung in dazzling four-part harmonies. Some of the groups other hits will also be played.
All in all, Haase said, they hope to put on a show that connects with audiences of all ages.