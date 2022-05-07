25 Years Ago — 1997
May 1 — Anderson Community Schools officials want a new judge to hear the case filed against the system by Save Our Schools. SOS filed suit in Madison Superior Court 3 seeking to stop the consolidation of the three high schools and the moving of sixth-grade students to the middle schools. The reorganization is scheduled to take place with the start of the 1997-98 school year. Attorney David Day, representing ACS, said normally a change of venue request is granted.
May 2 — When Anderson Police Department served several warrants this week, it required the Madison County Detention Center to transfer 17 prisoners to other counties. Madison County is under a consent decree to limit the population of the county jail to 204 inmates as a result of a federal class-action lawsuit filed because of overcrowding conditions. It costs Madison County $35 a day for each inmate housed in another county.
50 Years Ago — 1972
May 7 — Veteran Bob Kinser of Bedford went on a record-shattering spree in the No. 56 Jerry Shields Chevy sprinter here yesterday afternoon at Sun Valley Speedway. He eclipsed both the one-lap and four-lap standards to grab the coveted pole position starting spot for the 24th annual “Little 500” national championship sprint car classic.
May 13 — County officials report the site for the new $4 million four-story courthouse will be prepared with excavation completed and ready for the pouring of footings about June 1. The building is being financed by a county bond issue. No state or federal funds are involved in the project, officials said.
100 Years Ago — 1922May 2 — J.F.W. Myers and his wife, Isabelle Myers, of West Twelfth Street, will vote today by absent voters ballot on account of their advanced age. They are thought to be the oldest voters in the county, with Mr. Myers being 91 years old and his wife 86 years old. Mr. Myers is a veteran of the Civil War.
May 6 — The Anderson Bird Club will go to Woodlawn this afternoon in their search for the many new birds which have migrated since last Saturday. More than sixty varieties of birds have been identified, including the Maryland yellow throat and the Indigo bunting, birds that are rare this time of the year.
From the 1800sMay 1, 1896 — Miss Guernsey, cashier and bookkeeper at the Lion store, was riding on a wheel at Tenth Street yesterday when she ran into a buggy being driven by Mrs. James Cox and Mrs. Will Roth. She was thrown to the street and though not hurt was nervously prostrated during the remainder of the day. The horse started to run away but the two ladies got it under control.
May 23, 1896 — Jim Hopper, employee at Strom & Black’s bicycle store, ran up against what he thought was the real thing yesterday. Strom got in a wax figure from Indianapolis, and Hopper, who was alone in the store, opened the box. When he took off the lid he beheld what he believed to be the ghostly face of a dead man. He gave a yell and ran out to the street, and it took some time for him to recover and understand that it was only wax.
