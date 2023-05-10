ELWOOD — It may have a princess, an ogre and Puss in Boots but that doesn’t mean it’s Shrek.
Rather than become the hero, this ogre, Snot, is the villain, according Edan Solverson, director of Quack Pack’s production of “Puss ‘N Boots.”
The Quack Pack will perform the play based on the classic fairy tale at 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at Elwood Opera House.
About 33 youth comprise the cast, some of whom are members of the Quack Pack.
The Quack Pack is a youth group of Duck Creek Players, a theatre company located in Elwood. Both groups fall under the umbrella of Duck Creek Center for the Arts.
The group is open to youths under the age of 18, according to Bill Smith, Executive Director for Duck Creek Center for Arts.
Kids as young as five or six years old are involved; younger children could be accepted.
“(We) teach them everything from acting to how to do crew work behind the scenes,” Smith said.
Lydia Doss, who played Elizabeth Bennet in Duck Creek Player’s production of “Pride and Prejudice” in March, co-chairs the Quack Pack alongside Simon Wood, according to Smith.
The two along with others comprise the Quack Pack’s advisory committee responsible for planning the group’s activities and choosing their two plays.
Their next performance will be “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” based on the classic novel by C.S. Lewis. Performances are set for Sept. 14 to 16 at Elwood Opera House.
Those wanting to join will need to fill out an online form, which can be found on Duck Creek Center for the Arts’ Quack Pack page.