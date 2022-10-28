Trick-or-treat hours, Oct. 31
Alexandria, 5 to 8 p.m.
Anderson, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Daleville, 6 to 8 p.m.
Elwood, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Pendleton, 6 to 9 p.m.
Yorktown, 6 to 8 p.m.
Recurring events
Anderson
Indy Park, 5211 S. New Columbus Road. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28; 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; 7 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30-31; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5.
Liberty Christian School pumpkin patch, 4 to 6 p.m., 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Stillwell Manor, 1704 E. 60th St. 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29; 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, plus Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5.
Pendleton
Smith Family Farms, 7137 W. County Road 675 South. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30.
Friday, Oct. 28
Anderson
• Trick-or-Treat Drive-Up, 3 to 6 p.m., while supplies last, Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau, 6335 S. Scatterfield Road.
• Trunk or treat and chili dinner 5 to 9 p.m., Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 3235 N. County Road 100 West.
• Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 815 E. 60th St.
• Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., hosted by Family Solutions Center, Lloyd’s Landing parking lot (across from Frazier’s).
• Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Road.
• Fall Carnival, 6 to 8 p.m., Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St.
• Trunk or Treat, 6:30 p.m., Faith Church, 2817 E. 53rd St.
• Halloween Bash, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
• Halloween Movie Night, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
• Halloween Party 9 p.m., Kroakerheads, 1239 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
• Free Halloween Family Photo Booth, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
• Zola Crenshaw Parade, 6 p.m., begins in Harvest parking lot followed by trick-or-treating at Millcreek; Legion chili supper, 4 to 8 p.m., Memorial Hall.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Alexandria
• Trick-or-Treat at the Pumpkin Patch, 1 to 5 p.m., Hodge Farm, 76 E. County Road 1300 North.
Anderson
• Fall Block Party and Trunk or Treat, 1 to 3 p.m., Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Fright Night at the Races, 6:15 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
• Halloween Bash, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Oakley Brothers Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
• “Haunted Halloween,” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bronnenberg House, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
• The Great Pumpkin Smash & Monster Mash, , 2 to 6 p.m., New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
• Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 911 S. Rangeline Road.
• Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. or while candy lasts, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Frankton
• Halloween kids party, 2 to 5 p.m., and adult party with the Mob Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Markleville
• Trunk-or-Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Markleville Community Park.
Middletown
• Halloween Party with the Boggy Branch Band, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., Corner Tavern Bar-n-Grill, 694 Locust St.
• Trunk-or-treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St.
• Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Tri-County Christian Church, 8660 N. Mechanicsburg Road.
Pendleton
• Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fest, noon to 5 p.m., Smith Family Farm, 7137 W. County Road 675 South.
Monday, Oct. 31
Chesterfield
• Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Miller’s Merry Manor, 524 Anderson Road.
Elwood
• Trunk or treat, 6 p.m., Redemption Church of God, 614 N. Third St.