CHESTERFIELD — Like most families, the Nelson family celebrates Halloween every year, but not in the way you might think.
Every year for the past 15 years, Jon Nelson has dressed up in costume as Michael Myers, the masked killer of the “Halloween” film franchise.
Nelson and his wife, Karissa, set up fog machines, strobe lights and PA speakers to add to the show. Jon also has a 1972 hearse that is a part of his act.
“I got the hearse out here with the casket pulled out,” he said. “It’s so much fun.”
In the back of the hearse, there is a pull-out casket, which holds a real human skeleton.
“When I first moved here, I started doing it, and there wasn’t anybody around. Then I just kind of stood out there, and every year it kind of grew,” Nelson said. “Now, everybody expects it.”
People from Indianapolis, Fishers and other towns come by to see the Halloween display and to see Nelson in action.
“You can’t drive down this road, it’s so packed,” Karissa Nelson said.
Jon and Karissa Nelson get a lot of positive feedback from community members, including local law enforcement. Jon has police officers who pay him endless compliments about their display and his costume.
Jon Nelson’s family is the main reason he started dressing up every year.
“I had an uncle that lived right over here in Chesterfield,” Jon Nelson said. “My dad and him built a casket and in order for kids to get the candy, they had to knock on the door. My uncle would be dressed up and he would come out and give kids candy.”
In addition to dressing up as Michael Myers every year on Halloween, Jon and his twin brother Shawn have a horror memorabilia collection.
Jon’s family is big on collecting, which is how he and his brother started collecting horror memorabilia. In addition to horror memorabilia, Jon also has “Walking Dead” and Beatles memorabilia on display.
Among the classic horror movie memorabilia like movie masks and figurines the brothers also have haunted dolls and a Ouija board from 1915.
“The reason we started just this wall of realism is we took a trip to Vegas and we really like Zak Bagans of ‘Ghost Adventures’ and he has his own museum there,” Jon said.
The first item in the Nelson brothers’ realism wall was the iconic Dybbuk box. The brothers have one of the only two in existence, the other being on display at Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum.
On Nov. 1, Jon goes hunting for the Halloween decorations, animatronics in particular.
“I used to have a ton of animatronics, but I sold all of them to get the Nun. It was expensive, but it’s custom-made,” Jon said. “That’s stuff you can’t buy in the stores.”
Out of all the horror movies, Jon said the “Halloween” franchise is his favorite.
“I don’t know why. It’s just weird, just that emotionless person. It’s just kind of why I like it,” Jon said.
In 2007, Jon was on the cover of Madison Magazine featuring his Michael Myers costume, and earlier this month, Jon and Shawn were featured on WTHR for their horror collection.
Jon even used to put his Michael Myers costume to work at haunted houses, including the Elwood Sanitarium.
“I work for Community Hospital and they had a nursing home in Elwood that they weren’t using,” Jon said. “This whole wing I had to myself pretty much and I was Michael Myers from ‘Halloween II’ and it was creepy.”
This year, Jon plans on dressing as Michael Myers from the newest “Halloween” film that just released earlier this month, “Halloween Kills.” He has already started modifying a costume mask to resemble Michael Myers in the newest movie.
Weather permitting, Jon plans on being in his front yard in full costume awaiting visitors who want to enjoy some Halloween fun.
