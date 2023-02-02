ANDERSON — There is something to be afraid of, but it's not Megan, a film about a frightening doll who becomes too attached to her human companion and the troubles that follow.
Sound scary? It wasn't, trust me.
How her relationship with the doll impacted Cady's (Violet McGraw) normal life was the real scary part.
A kind and fairly quiet kid changes into someone willing to commit violence even against her kin to get what she wants.
That particular scene is Cady's 'bottom', the moment she realizes she has a problem.
This leads to probably the most tender moments in the movie. Gemma (Allison Williams), Cady's career-focused aunt and creator of Megan, realizes what Cady really needed — her.
You see, Cady's parents were killed in an accident and as a result, Cady went to live with Gemma.
Megan was created to keep Cady occupied and by default, at arm's length. All Cady wanted was to be treated as though she mattered.
As with most dystopia-esque films, the innovators are foolishly self-assured regarding their invention. Gemma was no exception.
Despite warnings from a therapist and a wise colleague, Gemma ignores their advice, thus inventing a nightmare.
While an important commentary about the need for human contact and the pitfalls with AI, it has some problems, starting with the writing.
It seemed as though Akela Cooper and James Wan just kind of threw it together without really thinking what genre of film they wanted to make or what the focus would be.
The kills seemed to be thrown in without a lot of thought as did Gemma's character arc.
Personally, I would have focused on the relationship between Gemma and Cady more than the doll. It would not have been a Chucky-esque horror film.
As far as the acting was concerned, Violet McGraw's ability to stir emotion was mesmerizing and at times, unnerving. I am excited to see how her career pans out.
Overall, I thought the message was timely, but as a film, it fell flat. Out of 10, I would give it a three.