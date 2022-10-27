FRANKTON — Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Superintendent Sterling Boles has confirmed that longtime Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School Principal Greg Granger is “transitioning” this week to an unspecified position in the district’s central office.
No reason has been given for the move.
Brett Sanders will serve as interim principal for the remainder of the semester as officials conduct a search for a permanent principal. Boles said he hopes to fill the position by the start of the second semester in January.
“We are confident that the current administrative team of Mr. Sanders and Mr. (Jim) Morehead in concert with FJSHS’s staff will ensure that students are supported academically ad socially,” Boles said in a text to The Herald Bulletin.
Morehead is assistant principal at the high school.