ANDERSON — Despite the scary name, parents can rest assured they and their kids have nothing to fear while at Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, Oct. 29 for the annual Fright Night at the Races.
"We want a safe environment for parents to bring their kids out here (and) have a good time," Rick Moore, general manager of racing said.
The event will take place beside the track and general admission is free.
A highlight of the event is the horse decorating contest. Moore said Marvel superheroes and other characters will be there but in a more equine form.
Judges will choose their top three and the audience will get to vote for people's choice.
Jacob Rheinheimer Race Marketing and Ops Administrator said proceeds will go to the Harness Horse Youth Foundation, an organization dedicated to fostering interest in harness horse activities among youth.
All four will receive a share of a $500 prize, Rheinheimer said.
Last year's first pick was horse trainer Peyton Ode and his horse A Bettor's Risk for their Game of Thrones Costume. Bryce and Brooke Nickells followed behind and their horse Mshindi in witch-themed costumes, and behind them was Amber Haynes and Jessica DeLong and their horse Jake the Giant with zoo-themed costumes. Jake the Giant also won people's choice.
Rheinheimer estimated this year's contest would run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rheinheimer said a pumpkin decorating station will be housed along the track as will activities such as an inflatable corn maze, yard games, a DJ and trunk or treat.
The food truck Pork Paradise is slated to be at the event, which Rheinheimer said has been a crowd favorite. Other food options will include the restaurants inside the building. Moore said kids are permitted to dine at the restaurants as they do not have to enter the casino.
Roughly 14 races will be going on during the event. Moore said races will run from about 6:15 to 11:15 p.m.
Though they didn't know exactly how many would attend, Moore said there would be enough candy for everyone.
Moore said this event is a way of giving back to the community, saying folks are looking for a safe place for kids to have a good time.
Those with questions can contact Rheinheimer at (765)-609-4694.