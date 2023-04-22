SATURDAY
Anderson
Rummage sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sinewave Audio, 4518 Madison Ave. Proceeds to Animal Protection League.
Men’s Breakfast Kickoff Barbershop Initiative 9 to 10 a.m. at Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Happy Earth Day! Garlic Mustard Mowdown! 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Workshop with Daniel Nahmod 10 a.m. to noon at Unity Church of Anderson, 2425 Mounds Road.
Spring Festival at the Edge 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Edge, 519 Gold Club Road.
Native Plant Terrarium Workshop 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chicken fry fundraiser for Victoria Guild’s finance needed projects 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Bingo & Silent Auction fundraiser by Once Upon a Cure/Women Supporting Women; doors open, 5:30 p.m.; games, 6 p.m. at pavilion/lodge at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Thunder Car 100 at 6 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Wine and Wealth 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Chris Tomlin 7 p.m. at Madison Park Church, 6607 Providence Drive.
“Sister Act: The Musical” 7:30 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra: The Music of Women Composers, 7:30 p.m. at A.U. York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
2023 Sky Tours! 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Alexandria
Earth Day Jamboree 2023, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2104 S. Park Ave.
Muncie
Friends of Muncie Public Library book sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Muncie Public Library, 1110 N. Memorial Drive.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Mounds Meander 11 to 11:45 a.m.; Intro to Invasives 1 to 2 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Anderson University Chorale, Vola Voce, and Vox Corvi 2:30 p.m. at A.U. York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
Alpha Brass spring concert 3 p.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra: The Music of Women Composers, 7:30 p.m. at A.U. York Performance Hall, University Blvd.
Lapel
Lapel Lions Riders’ Car/Bike Show; registration 1-3 p.m. at American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.
Muncie
Friends of Muncie Public Library book sale 1 to 4 p.m. at Muncie Public Library, 1110 N. Memorial Drive.