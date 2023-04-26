Anderson

In honor of Arbor Day — free tree seedlings 10 to 11 a.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 1125 Meridian St.

Local cornhole league 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1404 N. Rangeline Road.

Black Bird Film Festival doors open at 6:30 p.m.; film at 7 p.m. at York Performance Hall on the campus of Anderson University.

Free community dinner 7 p.m. at Southdale Church of the Nazarene, 530 W. 53rd St.

Weekly Wednesday Trivia 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Layla Adair Price 7 to 9 p.m. at 1925 Pubhouse Grandview, 1905 North Shore Extension.

Alexandria

Beginner line dancing lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.

Frankton

Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Ingalls

Hump Night Karaoke 7 to 11 p.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill, 203 N. Meridian St.

Middletown

Euchre games 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

The Company Men 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.

