Anderson
In honor of Arbor Day — free tree seedlings 10 to 11 a.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 1125 Meridian St.
Local cornhole league 6 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1404 N. Rangeline Road.
Black Bird Film Festival doors open at 6:30 p.m.; film at 7 p.m. at York Performance Hall on the campus of Anderson University.
Free community dinner 7 p.m. at Southdale Church of the Nazarene, 530 W. 53rd St.
Weekly Wednesday Trivia 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Layla Adair Price 7 to 9 p.m. at 1925 Pubhouse Grandview, 1905 North Shore Extension.
Alexandria
Beginner line dancing lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Frankton
Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Ingalls
Hump Night Karaoke 7 to 11 p.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill, 203 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
Euchre games 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
The Company Men 7:30 p.m. at Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.