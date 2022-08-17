Anderson
• Just Sing! Fall Tour 2022 of The Collingsworth Family at 7 p.m. at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Meridian St.
Alexandria
• Line dance lessons 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournaments 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Indianapolis
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills, 7:30 p.m., free stage at the Indiana State Faigrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.
Middletown
• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
• Bashiri Asad 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Noblesville
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with special guest, Bush, 5:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.