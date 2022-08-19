Anderson
Free Frankfurter Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets (at the 10th Street door.)
Monthly fish dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Live music with Teddy Patterson 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Magnolia Soul (part of the Summer Concert Series) 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Park, 12th and Meridian streets.
Alexandria
Farmers Market 3 to 7 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds, 512 E. Fourth St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
Elwood Glass Festival, begins at noon and runs through Sunday at 5 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Night Before Glass Festival Rod Run 2022 4 to 8 p.m. at Elwood Elks 368, 1700 S. Anderson St. Hosted by the Vintage Rollers Car Club of Elwood.
Indianapolis
Carly Pearce 7:30 p.m. free stage, Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & the Works, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.