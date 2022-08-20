SATURDAY

Anderson

Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.

Neighborhood Block Party noon to 4 p.m. commemorating the 130th anniversary of Allen Chapel AME Church, 17th and Sheridian streets.

Pork Chop dinner fundraiser 5 p.m. followed at 9:30 p.m. with showing of “Beetlejuice” movie at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road. Proceeds to go towards new lighting and flooring.

Season Championships 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Alexandria

Alexandria First Christian Church “Give to Live” Ministry community dinner 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Robinson Hall of the church at 215 W. Berry St. (or drive-thru).

Elwood

39th annual Glass Festival Rod Run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.

Elwood Glass Festival runs through 5 p.m. Sunday at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.

Fairmount

Let’s Jam (Summer Picnic) 4:30 p.m. to midnight at American Legion, 522 E. Eighth St.

Frankton

Hand-breaded tenderloin dinners, drive-thru only, 4 to 7 p.m. at Frankton First United Methodist Church (north side entrance to front entrance to place order).

Lapel

Way Out Beer Fest 2022 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.

Noblesville

Sixth annual Noblesville BrewBQ 4 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

Luke Bryan with special guests, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.

Symphony on the Prairie: The Fab 4 Ultimate Beatles Tribute 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.

Pendleton

Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.

Tipton

Fall Truck and Tractor Pull 7 p.m. at Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St.

SUNDAY

Anderson

Mounds Hike 11 a.m. to noon at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Summer Mushroom Seek 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Chesterfield

The sixth annual Trackside Classic Cars and Parts Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chesterfield Trackside, 504 S. Water St.

Elwood

Elwood Glass Festivals runs through 5 p.m. today at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.

Indianapolis

Fred Hammond 7:30 p.m. free stage at Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.

