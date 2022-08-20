SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
Neighborhood Block Party noon to 4 p.m. commemorating the 130th anniversary of Allen Chapel AME Church, 17th and Sheridian streets.
Pork Chop dinner fundraiser 5 p.m. followed at 9:30 p.m. with showing of “Beetlejuice” movie at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road. Proceeds to go towards new lighting and flooring.
Season Championships 5 to 10 p.m. at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Alexandria
Alexandria First Christian Church “Give to Live” Ministry community dinner 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Robinson Hall of the church at 215 W. Berry St. (or drive-thru).
Elwood
39th annual Glass Festival Rod Run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Elwood Glass Festival runs through 5 p.m. Sunday at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Fairmount
Let’s Jam (Summer Picnic) 4:30 p.m. to midnight at American Legion, 522 E. Eighth St.
Frankton
Hand-breaded tenderloin dinners, drive-thru only, 4 to 7 p.m. at Frankton First United Methodist Church (north side entrance to front entrance to place order).
Lapel
Way Out Beer Fest 2022 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.
Noblesville
Sixth annual Noblesville BrewBQ 4 to 10 p.m. at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute, 6 p.m.; Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Luke Bryan with special guests, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, 7:30 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.
Symphony on the Prairie: The Fab 4 Ultimate Beatles Tribute 8 p.m. at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon; Falls Park Drive.
Tipton
Fall Truck and Tractor Pull 7 p.m. at Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Mounds Hike 11 a.m. to noon at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Summer Mushroom Seek 1 to 3 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chesterfield
The sixth annual Trackside Classic Cars and Parts Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chesterfield Trackside, 504 S. Water St.
Elwood
Elwood Glass Festivals runs through 5 p.m. today at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Indianapolis
Fred Hammond 7:30 p.m. free stage at Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St.