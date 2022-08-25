Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Daleville
Seth Cook with Band 7 p.m. at Daleville Splash Pad, 8029 S. Walnut St.
Elwood
“MacBeth, Shakespeare in the Park 7 p.m. Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
America’s Hometown Band Performance 7 p.m. at EB and Bertha C. Ball Center, 400 Minnetrista Blvd.