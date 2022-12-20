Anderson
• Princesses at the Santa House 6 to 8 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
• Advanced cornhole league 6 to 10 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
• Festival of Trees: “It’s A Wonderful Life” 7 to 9 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Chesterfield
• Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
• Dillin Helsley 9 p.m. to midnight at Monty’s Lounge, 28 W. Main St.
Daleville
• Blue Christmas Service (The Longest Night – A Night of Hope for the Grieving) 6:30 p.m. at The HUB, corner of Walnut Street and Town Hall Park. Sponsored by the Daleville Community Church of the Nazarene.
Frankton
• Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Ingalls
• Hump Night Karaoke 7 p.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill, 203 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
• “A Christmas Story” 7:30 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.