SATURDAY
Anderson
Madison County Historical Society Bookfest 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Madison County Historical Museum, 15 W. 11th St.
Holiday Craft Bazaar 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Grub with the Grinch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whetstone Christian Church, 5940 Madison Ave.
Santa’s Arrival in Anderson 3 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
Chili dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus 563, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
City of Anderson Christmas Parade: The Twelve Day of Christmas” 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. downtown Anderson; tree lighting ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
44th presentation of Nativity Pageant, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Festival of Trees: “A Christmas Story” 7 to 9 p.m. at Paramount Theater, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
ACC Santa Breakfast 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the 4-H Building in Beulah Park.
Daleville
Chicken-and-noodle fundraiser dinner for Sandrina 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 446, 14708 W. Sixth St.
Elwood
Mistletoe Magic Market (shop all things Christmas), all day, Elwood Municipal Building, 505 South B St.
Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Santa House, all day, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive.
Fairmount
Artisan Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fairmount Camp, 711 E. 900S.
Lapel
Andy Leftwich & Friends Christmas Concert 7 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 3308 S. Ind. 13.
Krista & Paul 7 to 10 p.m. at Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.
Markleville
Christmas in Markleville Sale 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Christian Church, 32 State St.
Pendleton
Hot Chocolate Saturday Night 5 p.m. at large shelter house at Falls Park. Hosted by the Friends of Falls Park.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Animal Protection League’s Photos with Santa, noon to 4 p.m. at Stonegate Farm’s K-9 Crew, 2342 W. Eighth St., Anderson (northeast corner of Eighth Street and Raible Avenue).
Madison Park Kids’ Jingle Jam 5:30 p.m. at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
44th presentation of Nativity Pageant, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. at Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E. 38th St.
Yorktown
Sounds of the Season 6 to 8 p.m. at Yorktown Church of the Nazarene, 9001 W. Arch St.