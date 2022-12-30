Anderson
Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Last Friday Open Jam 6 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Live music with Gabe Sigler 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Cassidy Hall in concert 7 to 10 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Chesterfield
New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
300 East Band 8 p.m. at Elm Street Brewing Co., 519 N. Elm St.