Anderson

Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.

Last Friday Open Jam 6 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Nights of Lights Display 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Live music with Gabe Sigler 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.

Cassidy Hall in concert 7 to 10 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.

Chesterfield

New York strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Muncie

300 East Band 8 p.m. at Elm Street Brewing Co., 519 N. Elm St.

Tags

Trending Video