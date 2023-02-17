Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Monthly fish dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Mystery at the Museum 7 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic W. 10th St.
“Rope” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance presents “Godspell” 7:30 p.m. at Byrum Hall, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Alexandria
“Seussical, Jr.” 7:30 p.m. at The Commons Theater, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
Heart Jam 6 to 8 p.m. at The Jar Community Church, 216 E. Main St.
Singspiration 7 p.m. at Muncie Church of God, 8821 W. Bethel Ave.