Saturday
Anderson
Inkle Loom Weaving Workshop, noon to 3 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Avanti Boosters Encore, 7 p.m., Reardon Auditorium, 1100 E. Fifth St.
Shawn Richards, 7 to 10 p.m., T.M. Norton’s
Chicken fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
“On Golden Pond,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
“Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Elwood
“The Mousetrap,” 7 to 10 p.m., Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St. Presented by The Duck Creek Players.
Lapel
Ethan Olvey, 7 to 10 p.m., Smoky’s Concession Stand, 732 Main St.
Muncie
Farmers Market at Minnetrista, 9 a.m. to noon, Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway.
Yorktown
Wicked 4Play, 9 p.m., Mr. Mouse, 9101 W. Smith St.
Sunday
Anderson
Pints & Poses, 11 a.m. to noon, 5’s Taphouse, 1314 Broadway.
“Seussical The Musical,” 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; presented by Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance, Byrum Hall.
“On Golden Pond,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
“Thoroughly Modern Miller Jr.,” 3:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
