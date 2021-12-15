Anderson

Downtown ice skating, 3-9 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.

R&B line dancing, 6 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Chesterfield

Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.

Frankton

Beef manhattan dinners, 5:30 p.m., while they last; bingo 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion, 116 N. Washington St.

Middletown

Euchre, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

