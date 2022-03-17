Anderson
St. Patrick’s Day celebration 4 p.m. T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Corey Cox 7 to 10 p.m. (St. Patrick’s Day) at 5’s Taphouse, 1314 Broadway St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
St. Patrick’s Day Parade 6 p.m., 120 W. Charles St., downtown Muncie.
Shirley
St. Patrick’s Day Bash 6 to 10 p.m. at Ben’s Bar, 307 S. Railroad St.
