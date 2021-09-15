Anderson
R&B line dancing class, 6 p.m.; Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Chesterfield
Shuffleboard tournament, 6 p.m.; Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Dinner, 5:30 p.m.; bingo, 6-8 p.m.; Frankton American Legion 469, 116 N. Washington St.
Middletown
Euchre, 6 p.m.; Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Cory Hill Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. Henry County Road 625N.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.