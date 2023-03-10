Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Directors of Jazz in concert 8 to 10 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Dash Stock, a night of Peace, Love & Music with Flynnville Train, Cook and Belle, Upside Down), a benefit for local musician Phillip “Dash” Dashler, 8 to 11 p.m. in the Terrace Showroom at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle. Tickets, $20, at the door only.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Summitville
Live auction hosted by Madison-Grant Elementary PTO; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; auction 6 p.m. at Summitville Elementary School, 405 E. Mill St.