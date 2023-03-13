Monday, March 13
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga 2 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Trivia Night for Anderson Education Foundation 6 p.m. at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Indianapolis
Indiana Flower + Patio Show 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Tuesday, March 14
Anderson
Music and Movement for Pre-Schoolers 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; cardio-drumming 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center.
Line dancing for all ages 6 p.m. at Geater Community Center, 1611 Chase St.
Trivia Night for Anderson Education Foundation 6 p.m. at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Clay Garden Markers 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Museum of Art, 32 Historic West 10th St.
Indianapolis
Indiana Flower + Patio Show 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds.