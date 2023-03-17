Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Monthly fish dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Anderson Parks and Recreation Game Time 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Lenten Fish Fry 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
“Romeo & Juliet” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 923 Jackson St.
Rhythm of the Dance 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Alexandria
The Marvelous Wonderettes 7:30 p.m. at Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.
Indianapolis
Indiana Flower + Patio Show 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.