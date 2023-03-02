Anderson

• Chicken-and-noodle dinner 5 to 6:30 p.m. at North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.

• First Day of March Hike 5:30 p.m., meet at Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Frankton

• Bingo 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St.

Middletown

• Euchre 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

