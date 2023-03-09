Anderson
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Chris Holland in concert 5 to 7 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Shuffleboard 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’em Tournament Buy-in 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Brad McCord 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Line dancing for all ages 7 p.m. at Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Chapel Hart 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Lapel
Annual Cabaret in the Commons 6:30 p.m. commons of Lapel High School, 1850 S. 900W.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.