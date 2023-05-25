Anderson
• Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW Practice and Pole Day 10 a.m.; Senior Day, 10 a.m. to noon at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
• Poker 4 p.m.; shuffleboard, 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
• Katie Jo Robinson 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Chesterfield
• Fourth Thursday dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Markleville
• Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority’s annual Purse Auction 6 p.m. at North Christian Church, 32 State St.
Middletown
• Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.