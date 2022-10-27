Anderson
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold’em tournament ; buy-in, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Candy Land Caravan Trunk or Treat 6 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Anderson Police Department 6 to 8 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 1135 Meridian St.
Trunk-or-Treat 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. at Keystone Woods, 2335 N. Madison Ave.
Troy Losure 8 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Elwood
The Duck Creek Players present “Murder on the Orient Express” 7 p.m. at Historic Elwood Opera House, 202 S. Anderson St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.