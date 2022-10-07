Anderson
Rummage/bake sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300W.
First Friday at Jackrabbit, 4 p.m. at Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St.
First Friday 5 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Chicken-and-noodle dinner 5 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. Hosted by the Auxiliary.
Anatomy Class 5 to 8 p.m. (a First Friday Art Show) at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Fall Festival 5 to 8 p.m. at Northview Church, 1720 E. 22nd St.
Community Fall Festival 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene Gathering Place, 2503 Jackson St.
Maplewood Cemetery’s Annual Lantern Walk 6 p.m., office building, located at the entrance of Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive.
Jim Brickman 7:30 p.m. at Paramount Theatre Centre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Toy Factory, finale of the Summer Concert Series, 7:30 p.m.; Dickmann Town Center.
Middletown
Fish or frog leg dinners 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Muncie
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” 7:30 p.m. at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Noblesville
First Friday: Fall Fest 5 p.m. in downtown Noblesville.