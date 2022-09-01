Anderson
26th annual Paramount Golf Outing, registration, 10:30 a.m.; shotgun starts, 11:30 a.m.; Anderson Country Club, 602 Northshore Blvd.
Anderson Road Runners Thursday Night Point Races at 5:30 p.m. at Shadyside Park Activity Center, 829 Alexandria Pike.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Noblesville
Wu-Tang Clan & NAS, 8 p.m. at Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St.