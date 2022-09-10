SATURDAY
Anderson
Anderson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon, Collective Roots Local Market & Cafe, 1102 Central Ave.
First Responders and Veterans Memorial Car Show, registration, 9 a.m. to noon, Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge 77, 3921 Nichol Ave.
Creative Drawing Class with Aaron Ascinar 2 p.m. at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Auditions for Anderson Mainstage Theatre’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone” 2 to 5 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, 925 Jackson St.
Benefit dinner for Bev Gabbard, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Two year anniversary of 5’s Tap House featuring Corey Cox 7 p.m., at 5’s Tap House, 1314 Broadway.
“Nightfall” 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
Alexandria
Fall Shopping Event 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Soap & Sunshine Apothecary, 3594 W. Ind. 28.
Andersontown Powwow 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Beulah Park, 4-H Fairgrounds.
Blackwell & Yeagy Memorial Ride 11 a.m. at Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Alexandria Throwback Street Fair featuring Cook and Belle 7 p.m. bakery lot across from Harrison Square.
Pendleton
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon; Falls Park Drive.
Tipton
Crush: Bon Jovi Tribute Band 7 p.m. (part of Tipton Pork Festival) at Tipton County Pork Festival, 101 E. Jefferson St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Pendleton
Turn Away No Longer’s Foster Fun Day 2 to 5 p.m. at Mystic Waters Family Campground.